Facebook adds purple flower as "Thankful" emoji for Mother's Day

Posted:May 13 2017 05:21PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 05:21PM CDT

(Fox 32 News) - Facebook has added a new emoji for Mother's Day.

The purple flower button is available alongside the smiling and angry faces and the thumbs-up.

The purple flower is temporary and is meant to express the feeling of thankfulness.

 
