Digital hackers have reportedly gotten their mitts on a copy of Disney's new "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Deadline reports the hackers are demanding a lot of Bitcoin loot, or they will release the film online before its May 26 premiere date.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney will not pay the ransom and is working with the FBI.

