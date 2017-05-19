3 teens face capital murder charges in killing of 6-year-old boy

- Three young Mississippi men on Thursday were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead in his mother's stolen car and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of the child.

Authorities found Kingston Frazier shot at least once in the back seat of his mother's stolen car, which Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said was abandoned in a muddy ditch about 15 miles north of the Kroger parking lot where he was taken.

“All they had to do is let this kid off on the side of the road, at a grocery store, at a church, anywhere else, but they chose to kill the kid,” a sheriff spokesman said, according to The New York Times.

Frazier had gone missing after 1 a.m. Thursday when a man was seen on video taking the car from the parking lot of a supermarket in Jackson, the state capital, according to authorities. The mother, Ebony Archie, left the boy in the car, its engine running, while she went inside the supermarket early Thursday, sheriff's deputies have said.

The store's parking lot is patrolled by sheriff's deputies, including one in a golf cart. She reportedly collapsed after learning her child was killed. She was carried outside the district attorney’s office by a family member.

About nine hours after the boy was reported missing, a man reported the missing Toyota Camry was beside a dead-end road in the northern suburb of Gluckstadt.

