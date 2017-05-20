Some kids who are getting an hour of recess are doing better in school

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Fox 32 News) - There's an elementary school in Tennessee where kids are now getting an hour of recess.



Students at Chattanooga Elementary School now get four 15 minute recesses each day, instead of just one.



Teachers worked with "Let's Inspire Innovation 'N Kids" (LIINK) to develop the new recess and class schedule. The goal is to get students outside twice before lunch and twice afterwards.



LIINK says that kids who get more recess time do a better job paying attention, do better in school, have better attendance records, fewer incidences of ADHD and anxiety, and are more creative and social.



Schools in Texas are also trying out the LIINK program. Learn more about LIINK here.