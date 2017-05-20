Italy giving away 103 buildings (inlcuding castles)

ITALY (Fox 32 News) - Italy is giving away 103 historic buildings (including castles), but there's a catch.



You have to turn the property into some kind of tourist attraction.



The properties include old school houses, inns, and palaces. The fanciest property is the Castello di Blera.



The country is looking for younger entrepreneurs (under 40). Travel and Leisure reports that the properties are along 8 historic pathways.



The application deadline is June 26. You have to be ready to open the doors by next summer.