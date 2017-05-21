Police investigate 'Fight Club' at Las Vegas middle school

FOX NEWS - Cops launched an investigation last week after learning that seventh grade boys at a Las Vegas middle school had formed a "Fight Club" to stage bouts that were wagered on and recorded.

The fight club at Tarkanian Middle School has been around for a while, but the school district says it only found out about it recently, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

One parent wasn’t buying that.

“For the volume that these kids were screaming at (during the fights) I find it is impossible that nobody knew,” the parent told the station.

The fight club has resulted in a number of suspensions, according to the station. The parent said his son was one of the suspended students.

