Trix's new natural colors dubbed 'disgusting' by cereal-loving Twitter users

(FoxNews.com) - The puffy pieces of sweetened corn that constitute a box of Trix have evolved considerably since General Mills introduced the cereal in 1954, but never before has a change to the formula drawn this much ire from fans.

Avid Trix consumers are becoming increasingly vocal on social media in their criticism of General Mills’ decision to remove all artificial colors and flavors from the recipe, with some users describing the resulting cereal’s dull colors as “bulls---“ and “disgusting”-looking.

The latest changes to Trix actually went into effect in early 2016, as part of General Mills’ pledge to remove all artificial colors and flavors from its entire product lineup. The company reportedly opted to alter the formula in response to consumers’ growing desire for natural ingredients, and they initially promised the same “fun vibrant colors” that fans were accustomed to.

“We wanted to make sure they were still fun vibrant colors that we are providing and the fruity flavor that kids expect,” General Mills cereal developer Kate Gallager told ABC in a 2015 interview.

Ok, this is NOT the trix I used to eat as a kid. Whatsup with these colors 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aD7bhVzvVi — Farah فرح (@f7lsamra) April 29, 2017

But the ingredients General Mills now uses in place of artificial coloring — spice extracts like turmeric and natural fruit juices — still leave a lot to be desired for those craving brightly-colored food. The company has previously admitted that they had not yet found suitable substitutes for their green and blue dyes.

@armariebailey So sorry for the disappointment. We removed all artificial colors and flavors, but we'll share your feedback with our team! — General Mills Cereal (@GenMillsCereal) May 24, 2017

