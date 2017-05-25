Papa John's unveils bacon cheeseburger topped pizza

FOX NEWS - Can’t decide between a bacon cheeseburger or a pizza?

Papa John’s wants to end your indecisive fast food woes with a new, fully-loaded pizza just in time for grilling season.

The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza is pretty much exactly what it sounds like—a pie topped with hickory smoked bacon, beef, dill pickle slices, roma tomatoes, Wisconsin cheddar and mozzarella cheese, plus a "zesty burger sauce,” according to a press release from the pizza chain.

The pizza is available with a regular crust or as a deeper-dish pan style pizza.

