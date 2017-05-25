World's hottest chili pepper may kill you

FOX NEWS - A British farmer says he's grown a chili pepper so insanely hot, one bite could kill you.

Welsh plant grower Mike Smith from St. Asaph, Denbighshire is calling his new creation the "Dragon’s Breath" chili.

Created with help from Nottingham Trent University, the new pepper has a Scoville scale rating of 2.4 million heat units—blasting away the world’s current record holder, the Carolina Reaper, which scores about 1.5 million on the Scoville scale, reports the BBC.

Smith himself has not actually taken a true bite of the pepper but told the BBC that it "would not be a pleasant sensation," adding that "the heat is beyond.”

The pepper itself is so hot, says the farmer, that it’s not meant for consumption but rather could be used as a natural anesthetic in developing countries where people may not have access to chemical versions. The oil from the pepper is so intensely fiery that it can reportedly numb the skin.

"It’s not been tried orally. I’ve tried it on the tip of my tongue and it just burned and burned. I spat it out in about 10 seconds,” Smith told The Daily Post. “The heat intensity just grows.”

