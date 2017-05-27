Biden blasts Trump for 'stroking our darkest emotions'

- Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump in his convocation address at Cornell University.

Biden said Trump's campaign "churned up some of the ugliest realities that still remain in our country."

He added that Trump "strok[ed] our darkest emotions" and has made scapegoating immigrants a hallmark of his presidency.

"I thought we had passed the days when it was acceptable... to bestow legitimacy on hate speech," he said. "The immigrant, the minority, the transgender - anyone not like me - became a scapegoat."

Biden said Trump's immigration platform is his way of blaming Mexican immigrants and Muslims for Americans being out of work.

"They're the reason I can't compete. That's why I don't have a job. That's why I worry about my safety," Biden said. "The American people will not sustain this attitude for long, I promise you."

