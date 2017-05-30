Tiger Woods blames DUI arrest on reaction to medications

- Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Florida on Monday, blamed the incident on an adverse reaction to prescribed medications.

In a statement released on Monday night, Woods said that alcohol wasn't involved in the arrest and that he had an unforeseen reaction to prescribed medications.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism."

Woods, a Jupiter resident, was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Monday, according to WPTV. The golfer was booked into a county jail under his birth name Eldrick Woods, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.

