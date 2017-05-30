North Korea warns of bigger 'gift package' to US after missile test

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday of sending a bigger "gift package" to the United States after successfully launching its third missile test in recent weeks.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency quoted the rogue leader, saying that Pyongyang would continue to develop its missile program in preparation for a possible attack, Reuters reported.

"He expressed the conviction that it would make a greater leap forward in this spirit to send a bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," KCNA added.

North Korea launched a short-range Scud ballistic missile from the eastern coastal town of Wonsan late Sunday. The missile flew for 6 minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan, a statement from U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii said.

Kim has vowed to develop a nuclear-armed missile with the capability of reaching U.S. soil. Though it's believed that the communist nation is still several years away from that goal, the continued tests, despite pressure and threats from global powers to halt them, shows its determination to develop that capability.

