Chewing gum can help women recover more quickly after C-section: study

PHILADELPHIA (Fox 32 News) - Chewing gum can help moms recover after a cesarean birth, a new study found.



In a story published in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine, researchers from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia look at 17 studies on new moms who chewed gum after birth.



The study found that they experienced recovery sooner than women who did not. They did particularly well with recovering bowel function.



The study recommends chewing gum right after delivery and then every 30 minutes.



The new moms also felt less nausea or vomiting, and regained their appetite sooner.



You can read a summary of the study here.

