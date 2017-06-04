Students seek 'Generic Father Figure' to attend BBQ, grill meats, call attendees 'Sport'

SPOKANE, Washington (Fox 32 News) - Some homesick college students in Washington state are getting creative in their attempts to bond with "Dad" on Father's Day.



The men -- all in their 20's -- posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a generic dad figure to grill burgers, drink beer, and call attendees "Champ" and "Sport."



The ad also asked applicants to talk about "dad things" like lawn mowers and building your own deck.



The young men said they could not pay the Generic Father Figure, but would provide him with all the food and cold beer his heart desires.



Here's the full ad:



While most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'"



The party will take place June 17th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



What does a "BBQ Dad" do, exactly?



Duties include:



Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs (whilst drinking beer, of course)

Bringing your own grill (subject to change, but meat will be provided by party planners)

Referring to attendees as Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc.

Talk about dad things like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.



The perfect candidate will meet the following qualifications:



A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of cold beer on a hot summer day



*Bonus points if your name is Bill, Randy or Dave.