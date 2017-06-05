Wisconsin's push to drug test Medicaid recipients draws praise, critics

- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is jumping back into the center of controversy again, this time with a proposal to drug test people receiving Medicaid benefits.

He said he is doing it because Wisconsin has jobs to fill.

“Many of them – construction, transportation and definitely healthcare – require people to pass a drug test,” Walker said.

“I think most of us believe that public assistance should be more like a trampoline than like a hammock,” Walker said. “Really, for those who are able to work we should enable them to get back in the work force.”

“Drugs can come very cheap and when you're poor and you're going through a lot of things in life,” she said, “sadly we want to kinda drown that feeling, we want to numb it.”

“Republicans have been on this trajectory of demonizing poor people,” said Wisconsin state Rep. Lisa Subeck, a Democrat. “And that's all this does and it does it for a lot of money.”

