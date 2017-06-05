London terror: Attacker's profile begins to emerge

- British police on Monday identified two of the three men who killed seven people during a weekend terror attack -- including one man who came to England with his asylum-seeking parents.

Cops named Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, as two of the men shot dead by police during the Saturday rampage, in which a trio of terrorists rammed crowds with a van before attacking others with knives.

Butt came to Britain with his asylum-seeking parents and was believed to be married and the father of two young children. He also was thought to be responsible for a professional Internet profile listing past jobs such as working for a fast-food restaurant and the subway system.

The profile also claimed the man had a diploma in business administration and teaching English to adults.

Separately, one of the killers carried an Irish identification card suggesting he lived in Ireland, Sky News reported, citing Britain's Press Association. It wasn't clear if that man was Butt, Redouane or the yet-unnamed third attacker.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com