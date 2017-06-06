Southwest 3-day sale offering flights as low as $49

- Southwest Airlines announced a bevy of flight deals this week, offering one-way domestic flights for as low as $49.

The 72-hour sale runs from Tuesday through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. local time in the city of the departing flight.

The deal applies for select flights from Aug. 22 through Dec. 13. Fridays and Saturdays are excluded from the sale as well as dates around certain holidays such as Thanksgiving and Labor Day.

Flight deals start at $49 each way for shorter destinations and bump up to $79, $99 or $129 for one-way tickets for lengthier flights.

Some international routes are also featured in the sale, although they come with more day-of-travel restrictions.

