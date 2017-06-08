Texas teacher fired after giving student mock 'terrorist' award

Related Headlines Student receives offensive award

(FoxNews.com) - A Texas teacher who was suspended after presenting a student with a mock “most likely to become a terrorist” award has been fired.

“We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district,” the Houston-area Channelview Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday.

The seventh-grade teacher, who has not been named by the school district, handed the award to Lizeth Villanueva, 13, a day after the deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Villanueva said a group of teachers were giving out the awards as a joke, as part of a mock ceremony ahead of summer vacation.

Other certificates students received included “most likely to become homeless in Guatemala,” “most likely to cry for every little thing” and “most likely to blend in with white people.”

