One-night stands are the most popular in this month, report says

- If you’re looking for a one-night stand, you may have a better chance of finding one now that it’s almost summer.

According to a new report by dating site OkCupid, 33 percent more people are looking for a one-night stand in June than during any other month of the year.

The results, compiled from a survey of over 18 million members between 2013 and 2016, suggest a 17 percent increase in people’s interest for a one-night stand in April, May and June, with June being the most popular month for a fling.

Winter months, on the other hand, are the least ideal time for anyone looking for something casual. The same survey revealed a slight increase of 2 percent in people interested in longer term relationships during the months of January through March.

So why is summer the ideal time for a casual hookup?

One possibility is the transitory nature of summer months, with more people traveling who are less likely to be interested in a serious commitment, OkCupid Data Scientist Dale Markowitz said.

