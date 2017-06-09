Man shot in hand with Rice Krispies; assailant nabbed

- California cops have arrested a man in connection with a “cereal” crime.

Eureka cops responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon and found a man who had been struck in the hand with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, KRCR-TV reports. The weapon turned out to be a flare gun.

Police said they were told the assailant was Timothy Glass Jr., 29, of Eureka, and that he had fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, detectives said they detained Glass at a homeless encampment.

“Glass resisted apprehension causing minor injury to a detective,” police said in press release.

Police contacted the victim who positively identified Glass as the shooter.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com