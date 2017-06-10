Converse sued by man who says classic Chucks didn't protect his feet

(TMZ) - Converse's classic shoes aren't made for walkin' as much as they're made for hurtin' your feet, according to a new lawsuit.

A California man says he bought a pair of Chuck Taylors as work shoes -- he walks around to advertise his website -- but the sneakers couldn't protect his dogs from getting seriously corny.

In the documents, he says he got a nasty corn on his left foot that was so bad and so deep, it "interferes with the nervous system of my toes." Seriously.

He wants $10,000 to cover his long-term foot care, and to pay for a footwear upgrade.

TMZ reached out to Converse, but no word back.

