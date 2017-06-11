Police: Man faked illness twice to avoid paying bar bill

(FoxNews.com) - After all the excuses, one bar parton was still left with the tab.

A Canadian man was busted late Wednesday after he faked being sick – twice – in failed bids to escape paying his bar tab, police said.

"Before he paid for his drinks, he appeared to develop some medical distress and an ambulance was called to assist him," Guelph police said about the unidentified man, according to the CBC.

Medical responders called police after they found that the Ontario man tried the same trick earlier in the night at a different establishment.

EMS staff confirmed the 39-year-old man was just fine.

He was charged with fraudulently obtaining food and will appear in court at a future date, the CBC reported.

