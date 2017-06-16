Souvenirs made from 'The Shawshank Redemption' tree on sale this weekend
MANSFIELD, OHIO (Fox 32 News) - Souvenirs made from pieces of the famous oak tree from the popular movie "The Shawshank Redemption" will go on sale this weekend in Ohio.
The tree in Mansfield, Ohio was famous for the final scene in which Red find a note from Andy there.
The tree fell over after it was severely damaged in a storm.
The items include key chains and magnets ($40), bottle openers ($130) and shadow boxes with inscriptions of Andy's note ($500), reported TMZ.