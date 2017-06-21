Pastor, wife arrested for bringing infant to bar, partying and breastfeeding while drunk

- A mom and dad from Alabama were arrested after allegedly taking their infant daughter to party at an Indiana bar -- as witnesses said the mother drank and smoke while breastfeeding her child.

Michael Trosclair, 45 and Shari Tremba, 42, were taken into custody and charged with neglect of a dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent. They were also hit with a public intoxication charge.

"Partying was more important than their child," a detective wrote in an affidavit. The suspects reportedly were in town for a work conference. Trosclair's LinkedIn profile shows he's a former senior pastor, AL.com noted.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the Wild Beaver Saloon early Friday morning following reports of a woman asking customers for beer, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by AL.com.

Police confronted Tremba while she was standing near a stroller. When police asked her who the baby belonged to she said the baby girl was hers. Police said that Tremba’s “breath and person” smelled like alcohol. She allegedly had to be asked several times who she was and where she was from.

A witness at the bar told the officer that Tremba had been offering sex to individuals who would go inside the establishment and get her a beer. The witness also told police that he had watched Tremba drink while simultaneously breastfeeding. Other witnesses told police that Tremba had previously chained the stroller – with the baby still in it – to a chain outside the bar and went inside to buy a drink.

