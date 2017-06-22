Toothpick crossbow: New toy strikes fear in parents' hearts

- Many parents are worried that a new children’s toy known as the "Toothpick crossbow" -- which works just as it sounds -- could become as popular as fidget spinners among kids in the U.S.

Parents in China are pushing for the government to ban the popular toy out of fear that it could severely injure children.

The handheld crossbows that were originally created to shoot out toothpicks can fire at a distance of more than 65 feet, but if swapped for needles, they could be very dangerous.

The toy, if used with a toothpick, can puncture a balloon and pierce cardboard when shot directly at it, the Shanghai Daily reported. Tests showed that if the toothpick is replaced with a needle, it could crack glass.

The toy can be bought for as little as $1 and is spreading so quickly across China, store owners have said they've quickly sold out.

