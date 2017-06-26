Pilot calls on passengers to 'pray' amid engine trouble on flight

- An AirAsia flight headed for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was forced to turn back to Perth, Australia on Sunday morning following a severe engine problem.

Passengers described the wild ride as being like “a washing machine” with rapid shaking and rattling following a “huge bang” that took place around 75 minutes into the six-hour journey. The shaking, framed as something of an “engine seizure,” was reported to have been so violent that the pilot – even with 44 years of experience – called on passengers to “pray.”

Passengers were also asked to “keep an eye on” the engine outside their window, as the pilot did not have a good view from the cabin.

I thought I might die..... Today was my beginning the trip,but I backed to the Perth due to technical issue.... Anyway I still arrive!!! Thank you God!!! #airasia #perth #flight #tokualalumpur A post shared by saya mae (@maesaya) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

No one was injured during the terrifying trip on the budget airline, although marine emergency services north of Perth were placed on standby incase a water landing was required, Australia’s local ABC reported.

The exact cause of the engine issue remains unclear.

