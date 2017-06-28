ATM thieves' triple fail caught on video

(FoxNews.com) - A trio of would-be ATM thieves was caught on surveillance video trying to drive off with a Maryland gas station's cash machine early Monday - and failing three times.

Prince George’s County Police are asking for help identifying the suspects, whose persistence was matched only by their ineptitude. Surveillance video captured the bungling crooks pulling up in a white van around 3 a.m. Two are seen jumping out of the back, and one wraps a chain around the machine while the other tethers it to the van.

When the driver pulls away, the top of the ATM cracks but the rest of the machine doesn't budge. They try two more time to no avail, and finally give up.

Police said the vehicle was stolen. They are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 301-390-2160.

