Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie hits store shelves

FOX 32 NEWS - Hostess is releasing the Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie. No, you’re not dreaming.

The Twinkie was first developed in 1930, and for the most part has always stayed the same. But now, Hostess is switching it up.

It’s basically a Twinkie mixed with a Reese’s cup. Hostess did recently release a chocolate Twinkie, but adding peanut butter just makes it SO much better, right?

"We have paired America’s favorite flavor combination with America’s most beloved snack cake,” Burke Raine, a senior vice president at Hostess, told Thrillist.

The new Twinkie will be hitting store shelves this week. Happy Fourth!