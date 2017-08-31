Mom accused of overdosing while driving toddler to preschool

- A Florida mom is accused of overdosing on prescription drugs while she was on her way to drop her child off at preschool.

Boca Raton police said they arrested Colleen Nichols, 30, after finding her unconscious in the front seat of her van at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Palm Beach Post reported. Her preschooler was found crying in the backseat.

“I just want to go to school,” the child reportedly said to cops when they responded and revived Nichols. It was the child’s fifth birthday.

Someone saw Nichols and her child in the van with the windows rolled up and ignition turned off and called 911, according to police records.

When Boca Raton rescue crews arrived, they used Narcan -- a drug that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an opiate overdose -- to revive Nichols.

