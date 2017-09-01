Georgia cop who said 'we only kill black people' to be fired

- The Georgia police lieutenant who said cops "only kill black people" during a traffic stop, will be fired, the police chief said Thursday.

"I have known Lt. (Greg) Abbott for years and perceived him as honorable, but he's made a mistake," Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I don't know what is in his heart, but I know what came out of his mouth. We recommend that he be terminated and we are moving forward on that."

During a DUI stop last month, Abbott was recorded on dash-cam video telling the driver, "Remember, we only kill black people."

The officer's statement was in response to the driver telling the lieutenant she was afraid to move her hands because she had "just seen way too many videos of cops…"

"But you're not black," Abbott said to the driver. "Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you've seen, have you seen the black people get killed?"

