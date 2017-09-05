North Korea reportedly moves rocket -- that may be ICBM -- amid tensions

- North Korea has been spotted at night moving a possible intercontinental ballistic missile towards its west coast, Reuters reported, citing a South Korean paper.

The Asia Business Daily, citing an unnamed source, reported Tuesday that the rocket began its move on Monday. The report said that the rocket was being moved at night to avoid detection.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said a day earlier that Pyongyang appeared to be planning a future launch.

An official with South Korea's Defense Ministry, told lawmakers that Seoul was seeing preparations in the North for an ICBM test but didn't provide details about how officials had reached that assessment.

The South Korean military and Fox News could not immediately confirm the report.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday asked the body’s Security Council to impose the strongest possible sanctions against North Korea in response to the rogue nation’s most recent nuclear test, saying “the time for half measures … is over.”

North Korea is “begging for war,” Haley also said Sunday. “The time for half measures by the Security Council is over.”

