5 nurses suspended after opening body bag to view deceased patient's genitals

- Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center were suspended after another nurse heard a comment about the group opening up a body bag to view a deceased patient’s genitals. The incident was reported to administrators and the five who were involved were suspended for three weeks, Fox 31 Denver reported.

While four of the five have since returned to work, one no longer works at the hospital, but was not terminated due to the incident, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred between March 31 and April 3, but was not reported until May, Denver 7 Investigates reported. It was not immediately clear which department the nurses who were involved worked in.

“Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” a Denver Police report said, according to the Denver Post. “The complainant, Risk Management for Denver Health, made a mandatory report.”

