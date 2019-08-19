< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 74 percent of economists in survey see US recession by end of 2021 74 percent of economists in survey see US recession by end of 2021     Posted Aug 19 2019 11:02AM CDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 11:15AM CDT (AP)</strong> - A strong majority, 74%, of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021.</p><p>The economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics, in a report released Monday, mostly didn't share Trump's optimistic outlook for the economy, though they generally saw recession coming later than they did in a survey taken in February. Thirty-four percent of the economists surveyed said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021. That's up from 25% in the February survey.</p><p>Another 38% of those polled predicted that recession will occur next year, down slightly from 42% in February. Only 2% of those polled expect a recession to begin this year.</p><p>In February, 77% of the economists expected a recession either this year, next year or in 2021.</p><p>A strong economy is key to the Republican president's 2020 re-election prospects. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July.</p><p>Trump has dismissed concerns about a recession, offering an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets. He said Sunday, "I don't think we're having a recession. We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut and they're loaded up with money."</p><p>While the economists in the NABE survey generally saw recession coming later than they had in February, the latest survey was taken between July 14 and Aug. 1 - before the financial markets last week signaled the possibility of a U.S. recession. Stock markets around the world shuddered as the White House announced 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, the Chinese currency dipped below the seven-yuan-to-$1 level for the first time in 11 years and the Trump administration formally labeled China a currency manipulator.</p><p>The 226 economists responding work mainly for corporations and trade associations.</p><p>The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually dampen the economy.</p><p>The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on goods from many key U.S. trading partners, from China and Europe to Mexico and Canada. Officials maintain that the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, will help the administration gain more favorable terms of trade. But U.S. trading partners have simply retaliated with tariffs of their own.</p><p>Trade between the U.S. and China, the two biggest global economies, has plunged. Trump decided last Wednesday to postpone until Dec. 15 tariffs on about 60% of an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports, granting a reprieve from a planned move that would have extended duties to nearly everything the U.S. buys from China.</p><p>The economists surveyed by the NABE were skeptical about prospects for success of the latest round of U.S.-China trade negotiations. Only 5% predicted that a comprehensive trade deal would result, 64% suggested a superficial agreement was possible and nearly 25% expected nothing to be agreed upon by the two countries.</p><p>As a whole, the business economists' recent responses have represented a rebuke of the Trump administration's overall approach to the economy.</p><p>Still, for now, most economic signs appear solid. Employers are adding jobs at a steady pace, the unemployment rate remains near a 50-year low and consumers are optimistic. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom holds 'job fair' for kids to earn allowance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 01:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Parents — take note.</p><p>If your children are asking for money, you might want to tell them to fill out a job application.</p><p>That's what one Georgia mother did, holding a "job fair" within the comfort of her home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets" title="Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets" data-articleId="424256644" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Woman_who_thought_she_was_having_kidney__0_7598950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who thought she was having kidney stone pain unexpectedly gives birth to triplets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman from South Dakota thought she was being rushed to the hospital for kidney stones, but was told by doctors when she arrived that she was actually going into labor with triplets.</p><p>According to KSFY , Dannette Giltz was in shock when doctors told her she was about to give birth to three new babies that ended up all being born within four minutes, each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10.</p><p>"I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," Dannette Giltz told KSFY.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/photos-of-emaciated-70-year-old-elephant-forced-to-wear-costume-and-walk-in-parade-spark-outrage" title="Photos of emaciated 70-year-old elephant forced to wear costume, walk in parade spark outrage" data-articleId="424213375" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Photos_of_emaciated_70_year_old_elephant_0_7597959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Photos_of_emaciated_70_year_old_elephant_0_7597959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Photos_of_emaciated_70_year_old_elephant_0_7597959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Photos_of_emaciated_70_year_old_elephant_0_7597959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Photos_of_emaciated_70_year_old_elephant_0_7597959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An ailing 70-year-old elephant named Tikiri has gained global attention after the Thai nonprofit Save Elephant Foundation posted about her plight on its Facebook page Tuesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photos of emaciated 70-year-old elephant forced to wear costume, walk in parade spark outrage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thai nonprofit organization Save Elephant Foundation called attention Tuesday to the plight of an ailing, emaciated 70-year-old female elephant who allegedly “must work in the service of the Perahera Festival in Sri Lanka this year,” according to a Facebook post from the organization.</p><p>The organization shared photos of the elephant, Tikiri, who they say is kept at the Tooth temple in Kandy, a large city at the center of the country. The photos reveal Tikiri’s emaciated body, which Save Elephant Foundation says no one sees during the ceremony due to the elaborate costume adorned with bright lights that she is made to wear.</p><p>Tikiri is one of 60 elephants who must work at the annual festival, and she is made to walk in a parade every night for 10 consecutive nights, navigating through noisy crowds, fireworks and smoke.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY 