8-year-old girl traveling country to spread hugs to law enforcement officers

Posted: Feb 26 2018 09:06PM CST

Video Posted: Feb 27 2018 03:52PM CST

Updated: Feb 27 2018 03:53PM CST

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A little girl from Louisiana is traveling across the country to show support for law enforcement.

Monday, 8-year-old Rosalyn stopped by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to hug each and every deputy.

Her family said Rosalyn has always looked up to law enforcement and a few recent tragedies inspired her to show her love to officers across the United States.

Rosalyn said she's been to at least a dozen states so far, and still has a lot to go.

