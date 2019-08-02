< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mull case, Trump tweets rapper is 'on his way home' A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mull case, Trump tweets rapper is 'on his way home' home'" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss/a-ap-rocky-to-be-freed-from-jail-as-judges-mulls-case-trump-tweets-rapper-is-on-his-way-home-" addthis:title="A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mull case, Trump tweets rapper is 'on his way home'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421842904.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421842904");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421842904-421842468"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421842904-421842468" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. Posted Aug 02 2019 01:11PM CDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 01:21PM CDT But per a tweet from President Trump, the rapper is "on his way home."</p> <p>"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1157345692517634049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Prosecutors asked that the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, get a six-month sentence during closing arguments Friday. Mayers told the court he thought community service would be a proper punishment for him.</p> <p>The development comes after a witness in the A$AP Rocky assault case revised her story from initial police reports, testifying in a Swedish court Friday that she didn't actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.</p> <p>The young woman and her friend, testifying anonymously, were questioned via video link at Stockholm District Court.</p> <p>Witness testimonies were the highlight of the third day of the trial where Mayers and two other suspects are accused by prosecutors of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30. The rapper's bodyguard, identified as Timothy Leon Williams, also testified Friday.</p> <p>Whether or not Jafari, who got into an argument with Mayers' entourage in Stockholm, was hit with parts or a whole bottle has become one of the key issues at the trial.</p> <p>Both women who testified Friday maintained their previous statements to police that they saw Mayers and his partners beating and kicking Jafari.</p> <p>But one of the women recanted what she witnessed with the bottle. She said she heard the bottle being crushed, though she couldn't say whether Mayers' entourage threw the bottle to the ground or hit Jafari with it.</p> <p>RAPPER RZA SAYS ARRESTED A$AP ROCKY IS A 'HOSTAGE' IN SWEDEN</p> <p>She said she didn't see Mayers holding a bottle during the scuffle. Her friend testified that she didn't see anyone hitting Jafari with a bottle.</p> <p>"Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives," the first woman told the court in Swedish. "He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back."</p> <p>Williams' testimony closely mirrored what Mayers told the court Thursday , adding that the situation was made more complicated due to the language barriers between the rapper's group and Jafari. His bodyguard said Friday he asked Jafari to "go away" when he approached the group a second time outside the fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.</p> <p>"I knew something's not right about him. I'm noticing it because I'm a bodyguard," Williams said in English. "And now, I'm looking at him like, 'Yo, what's wrong with you?' I'm looking at him and saw that his eyes were really glossy, like he's on something."</p> <p>CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP</p> <p>Williams then went on to explain the details of the brawl, explaining how he grabbed Jafari by the shoulders and took him away from Mayers and the rest of his crew.</p> <p>Mayers had also testified earlier this week that he suspected Jafari and his friend were under the influence of some drug, which officials have not yet commented on.</p> <p>The rapper pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial Tuesday, saying he acted in self-defense when Jafari and another man would not leave them alone. He had been behind bars since he was arrested on July 3.</p> <p>The trial has created a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after President Donald Trump weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Dont Miss" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404097" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Dont Miss Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/we-rescue-citizens-both-big-and-small-firefighters-free-adorable-raccoons-head-from-grate" title="‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate" data-articleId="421693458" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Firefighters_free_adorable_raccoon_s_hea_0_7566462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Firefighters_free_adorable_raccoon_s_hea_0_7566462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Firefighters_free_adorable_raccoon_s_hea_0_7566462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Firefighters_free_adorable_raccoon_s_hea_0_7566462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Firefighters_free_adorable_raccoon_s_hea_0_7566462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newton firefighters rescued an adorable raccoon when its head got stuck in a sewer gate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘We rescue citizens both big and small': Firefighters free adorable raccoon's head from grate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an adorable rescue operation, a group of Massachusetts firefighters freed a young raccoon that had somehow managed to get its head stuck in a sewer grate.</p><p>According to the Newton Fire Department, a bicyclist reported the distressed animal. Fire officials said they don’t have a specific protocol for raccoon rescues, but “we try to help in any way we can.”</p><p>The firefighters tweeted photos of the rescue, adding that although the raccoon was stuck in the sewer grate “for a while,” it was safely removed and freed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/bronx-woman-turns-107-credits-single-life-to-longevity" title="Bronx woman turns 107, credits single life to longevity" data-articleId="421607537" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/JASA_LouiseSignore_080119_1564671030961_7565545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/JASA_LouiseSignore_080119_1564671030961_7565545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/JASA_LouiseSignore_080119_1564671030961_7565545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/JASA_LouiseSignore_080119_1564671030961_7565545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/JASA_LouiseSignore_080119_1564671030961_7565545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louise Signore of the Bronx turned 107 with more than 100 family and friends gathered at the JASA&nbsp;Co-op City Senior Center to celebrate her life. (Photo courtesy JASA&nbsp;Co-op City Senior Center)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bronx woman turns 107, credits single life to longevity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Louise Signore of the Bronx turned 107 with more than 100 family and friends gathered to celebrate her long life.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Harlem native who moved to the Bronx was feted at the JASA Co-op City Senior Center with live music, dancing and a colorful birthday cake.</p><p>While a healthy diet, regular exercise and many friendships have kept her engaged in life, Signore- who doesn't use a cane or wheelchair- said it's what she doesn't have that's been key: a husband.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/viral-math-problem-baffles-many-on-internet-can-you-solve-82-2-2-" title="Viral math problem baffles many on Internet: Can you solve 8÷2(2+2)?" data-articleId="421725609" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/math%20for%20web_1564661746588.png_7565416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/math%20for%20web_1564661746588.png_7565416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/math%20for%20web_1564661746588.png_7565416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/math%20for%20web_1564661746588.png_7565416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/01/math%20for%20web_1564661746588.png_7565416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Viral math problem baffles many on Internet: Can you solve 8÷2(2+2)?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“8÷2(2+2).”</p><p>Can you solve this math problem?</p><p>The equation went viral online this week on Twitter causing major confusion over the right answer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/electrofishing-stuns-hundreds-of-carp-in-mind-boggling-video" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Electrofishing_stuns_hundreds_of_carp_in_0_7568302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Electrofishing_stuns_hundreds_of_carp_in_0_7568302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Electrofishing_stuns_hundreds_of_carp_in_0_7568302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Electrofishing_stuns_hundreds_of_carp_in_0_7568302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Electrofishing_stuns_hundreds_of_carp_in_0_7568302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in mind-boggling video</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/electrofishing-stuns-hundreds-of-carp-in-mind-boggling-video" data-title="Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in video" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/electrofishing-stuns-hundreds-of-carp-in-mind-boggling-video" addthis:title="Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in video" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-therapy-chickens-helping-elderly-people-at-local-senior-living-facility" > <h3>'Therapy Chickens' helping elderly people at local senior living facility</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/-therapy-chickens-helping-elderly-people-at-local-senior-living-facility" data-title="'Therapy Chickens' helping local elderly people" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/-therapy-chickens-helping-elderly-people-at-local-senior-living-facility" addthis:title="'Therapy Chickens' helping local elderly people" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/amazon-delivery-driver-cleared-in-accident-that-killed-grandmother" > <h3>Amazon delivery driver cleared in accident that killed grandmother</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/amazon-delivery-driver-cleared-in-accident-that-killed-grandmother" data-title="Amazon delivery driver cleared in deadly accident" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/amazon-delivery-driver-cleared-in-accident-that-killed-grandmother" addthis:title="Amazon delivery driver cleared in deadly accident" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lollapalooza-opening-day-draws-massive-crowds-amid-safety-concerns" > <h3>Lollapalooza opening day draws massive crowds amid safety concerns</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/lollapalooza-opening-day-draws-massive-crowds-amid-safety-concerns" data-title="Lollapalooza opening day draws massive crowds" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/lollapalooza-opening-day-draws-massive-crowds-amid-safety-concerns" addthis:title="Lollapalooza opening day draws massive crowds" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trumps-pick-for-national-intelligence-director-is-withdrawing" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_ratcliffefile_080219_1564770669825_7568807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_ratcliffefile_080219_1564770669825_7568807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_ratcliffefile_080219_1564770669825_7568807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_ratcliffefile_080219_1564770669825_7568807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/getty_ratcliffefile_080219_1564770669825_7568807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican&#x20;John&#x20;Ratcliffe&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clark&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump's pick for national intelligence director, John Ratcliffe, is withdrawing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/a-ap-rocky-to-be-freed-from-jail-as-judges-mulls-case-trump-tweets-rapper-is-on-his-way-home-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP&#x20;Rocky&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;wearing&#x20;batik&#x20;tshirt&#x20;outside&#x20;Loewe&#x20;during&#x20;Paris&#x20;Fashion&#x20;Week&#x20;-&#x20;Menswear&#x20;Spring&#x2f;Summer&#x20;2020&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Christian&#x20;Vierig&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A$AP Rocky to be freed from jail as judges mull case, Trump tweets rapper is 'on his way home'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/report-remains-of-slain-chinese-scholar-could-be-in-danville-landfill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/18/ying%20ying%20zhang%20jpeg_1497812026396_3584914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: Remains of slain Chinese scholar could be in Danville landfill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/authorities-identify-body-pulled-from-des-plaines-river-in-buffalo-grove" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/raj-rawal_1564764966846_7568717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/raj-rawal_1564764966846_7568717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/raj-rawal_1564764966846_7568717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/raj-rawal_1564764966846_7568717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/raj-rawal_1564764966846_7568717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Raj&#x20;Rawal&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Lake&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities identify body pulled from Des Plaines River in Buffalo Grove</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-state-sen-tom-cullerton-indicted-on-embezzlement-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/64327703_364043581175714_4316875799622844416_n_1564760852312_7568429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois State Sen. 