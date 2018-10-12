< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Apple exaggerating iPhone battery life by up to 51 percent, report says data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405247885-365893917" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/10/12/GETTY-talking-on-iphone_1539364198857_6219681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405247885" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Apple is <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/tech/apple-exaggerating-iphone-battery-life?fbclid=IwAR3g_qNYk-olGe59rhbSq282wTHjaVS7CSPddRq6Pf5p6CXSjMl9Mmq1Yx4" target="_blank"><strong>exaggerating</strong></a> the maximum battery life for several of its iPhones, a new consumer advocacy report concludes.</p> <p>According to U.K. consumer group Which?, in tests of nine iPhone models, all of them fell short of Apple's battery life claims by between 18 and 51 percent.</p> <p>The group carried out tests to determine average talk time for a range of models, including the iPhone XR, which had the biggest overestimation for talk time on a full charge. In Which? tests, it lasted for 16 hours and 32 minutes — whereas Apple said it would last 25 hours.</p> <p>"With mobile phones now an essential part of everyday life, we should be able to count on our handsets living up to the manufacturer's claims," said Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, in a statement.</p> <p>"There are clearly questions here around how long some mobile phone batteries will last and so it's important to make sure you find an independent source of reliable information when buying your next phone," Hitchins added.</p> <p>Which?, a consumer advocacy group that tests a wide range of products regularly, is seen as the British version of America's Consumer Reports.</p> <p>Apple disputed the results in a statement to Business Insider.</p> <p>"We rigorously test our products and stand behind our battery life claims. With tight integration between hardware and software, iPhone is engineered to intelligently manage power usage to maximize battery life. Our testing methodology reflects that intelligence. Which? haven't shared their methodology with us so we can't compare their results to ours. We share our methodology for testing which we publish in detail here."</p> <p>In order to complete its testing, Which? examined over 50 mobile phones from five popular brands. It purchased the phones at full battery strength and timed how long they lasted when making continuous calls. But that’s exactly what one Florida woman did, according to local authorities.</p><p>Two Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies watched a woman pull a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants Monday morning. She also had dozens of turtles hidden in a backpack.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/another-italian-village-is-selling-homes-for-less-than-2" title="Another Italian village is selling homes for less than $2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20italian%20flag_1557172937162.jpg_7225785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20italian%20flag_1557172937162.jpg_7225785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20italian%20flag_1557172937162.jpg_7225785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20italian%20flag_1557172937162.jpg_7225785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/GETTY%20italian%20flag_1557172937162.jpg_7225785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another Italian village is selling homes for less than $2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 03:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The town of Mussomeli, in southern Sicily, is selling abandoned properties for just $1.60 (or about one Euro).</p><p>While this might seem like a deal that’s too good to be true, there is a catch — anyone who buys one of these low-cost homes must agree to renovate it within a year. If not, the buyer loses their security deposit (about $8,000).</p><p>There are also administrative fees to consider, which can cost between $4,000 to $6,450.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dont-miss/wendys-spicy-chicken-nuggets-will-return-to-menu-thanks-to-tweet-from-chance-the-rapper" title="Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Wendy_s_to_bring_back_spicy_chicken_nugg_0_7224191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Wendy_s_to_bring_back_spicy_chicken_nugg_0_7224191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Wendy_s_to_bring_back_spicy_chicken_nugg_0_7224191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Wendy_s_to_bring_back_spicy_chicken_nugg_0_7224191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Wendy_s_to_bring_back_spicy_chicken_nugg_0_7224191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wendy's announced it will bring back its spicy chicken nuggets thanks in part to a tweet from Chance the Rapper." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 