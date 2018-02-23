Athens woman celebrating 107th birthday

- An Athens woman is celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

Rosa Nell Howard was born on February 24, 1911, in Wilkes County, Georgia. This Saturday, she'll turn 107-years-old.

Howard was the first born to Caroline and Ebb Smith, and she was the oldest of 13 children. She later moved to New York to work before moving back to Athens, Georgia.

A special birthday party being held in her honor this weekend. The celebration will take place in Athens, where Howard still resides.