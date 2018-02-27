KNOCK KNOCK: Gator at the door at Florida home

- Only in Florida in February could a person find themselves face to face with an alligator on their doorstep.

That's what happened in Cocoa, Florida as authorities got a call from neighbors about a roaming gator.

The 9-foot gator made its way to a doorstep at an apartment complex and a trapper was brought in to remove it.

It took about 20 minutes for the trapper to wrangle the gator with the help of police.

There's no word on where the gator was taken.

Wildlife officials advise the public if a gator is seen outside its normal habitat, not to feed it or attempt to go near it. Call local law enforcement or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service to have the gator removed.