Mexican mayor gunned down during his first day in office

- A local mayor in Mexico was gunned down on his first day of office on New Year's Day.

Tlaxiaco Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago was walking to his first official meeting at city hall shortly after taking office, when a group of gunmen opened fire, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office of Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Four others were wounded in the attack.

Gov. Alejandro Murat of Oaxaca confirmed the killing of Santiago via Twitter Tuesday.

Murat condemned Santiago's slaying, promising a thorough investigation. He said a suspect was already in custody.

