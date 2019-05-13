However, Amazon is still in the process of fully vetting the new machines, which are known as CartonWrap and produced by the firm CMC Srl, so the changes are not yet finalized.
The sources told Reuters that each machine requires one person to load the customer orders, one to stock cardboard and glue, and a technician to fix jams if they happen.
A goal of Amazon's leaner workforce, according to the Reuters source, is attrition. Instead of eliminating warehouse packing roles, the company will one day simply leave those roles unfilled. Employees that remain with the company could be retrained for more technical roles.
Amazon recently announced its plans to make one-day shipping the standard for Prime members, but the source told Reuters that these new machines are focused on efficiency and savings, rather than speed.
Posted May 13 2019 02:14PM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 03:27PM CDT
A former auto technician from North Carolina showed that taking good care of your vehicle can go a long way — 1 million miles, to be exact.
Dexter Mills, from the Durham area, posted a photo of the milestone mileage in early March. He said his 2000 Honda Accord may have finally reached its last leg.
Mills said when he worked as an auto technician, he used to joke with his coworkers about cars having minds of their own.
Posted May 13 2019 01:58PM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 02:50PM CDT
Lovebugs are starting to get to everyone in Florida, including a man in Palm Bay.
Devirus Pollard, who goes by "Devi Dev" on Facebook, posted video of himself battling the lovebugs swarming as he tried to get into the house, even dodging them like Neo in "The Matrix."
The hilarious video has been seen more than two million times since he posted it May 6.
Posted May 13 2019 07:43AM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 07:45AM CDT
"Multiple cases" of a bacterial disease that can be spread from dogs to humans have been confirmed in Iowa, according to health officials.
The disease, Canine Brucellosis, stemmed from "a small dog commercial breeding facility" in Marion County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said in a news release on Friday.
The state veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Kaisand, confirmed the cases. Officials said they're contacting those who own the exposed dogs, and noted that "both the animals and facilities are quarantined while the dogs undergo clinical testing."