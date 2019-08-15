< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423972168" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423972168" data-article-version="1.0">PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release trendy hard seltzers</h1> </header> PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release trendy hard seltzers Light, Four Loko release trendy hard seltzers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423972168.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423972168");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423972168-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423972168-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/15/fourloko_1565894648293_7594976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423972168-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> Not to be outdone, the folks at Four Loko also shared that they, too, would soon be selling a spiked, carbonated drink with an unbelievable 14 percent ABV packed in a "hint of blue [raspberry] flavor. (Four Loko) (Four Loko) Not to be outdone, the folks at Four Loko also shared that they, too, would soon be selling a spiked, carbonated drink with an unbelievable 14 percent ABV packed in a "hint of blue [raspberry] flavor. (Four Loko) (Pabst Blue Ribbon) (Natural Light) (Pabst Blue Ribbon) (Natural Light) (Natural Light)" title="nattyice_1565894645282.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss/pbr-natural-light-four-loko-release-trendy-hard-seltzers" data-title="PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release hard seltzer" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss/pbr-natural-light-four-loko-release-trendy-hard-seltzers" addthis:title="PBR, Natural Light, Four Loko release hard seltzer" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/dont-miss/pbr-natural-light-four-loko-release-trendy-hard-seltzers";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 01:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423972168" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - In an evident bid to cash in with the young – and young at heart – Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), Natural Light and Four Loko have all recently announced they’re releasing hard seltzers. The brands are ready to duke it out in the liquor aisle – and on social media – for the best bubbly, with hard seltzer sales reportedly up over 200 percent in the last year, surpassing nearly all craft beer brands.</p> <p>For starters, PBR <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B1CVUO1nIQT/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank"><strong>announced</strong></a> via Instagram on Aug. 11 that it will be testing a spiked seltzer of its own with a limited release in California, Arizona, California, Montana and Texas. The company’s “Stronger Seltzer” stands out from the crowd (and many other beers) with an ABV of 8 percent, while most other seltzers’ ABV hovers around 5 percent, <a href="https://www.insider.com/pbr-launched-new-hard-seltzer-with-8-percent-alcohol-2019-8" target="_blank"><strong>Insider reports</strong></a>. The lime-flavored booze packs 228 calories per can.</p> <p>The next day, the folks at Natural Light <a href="https://twitter.com/naturallight/status/1160904478289252352" target="_blank"><strong>revealed</strong></a> on Twitter that they would also be debuting a hard seltzer later this month. According to the <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/natty-light-the-king-of-cheap-beers-goes-after-hard-seltzer-11565391254" target="_blank"><strong>Wall Street Journal</strong></a>, the company hopes its bubbly will make a splash with one key demographic in particular: collegians. The outlet reports that Natty Light’s fizzy drink will cost about 20 percent less than other brands, and be sold in ever-popular 25-ounce tallboy cans as well as the traditional 12-ounce size.</p> <p>Natty Light’s take on the trendiest drink of summer 2019 will come in peach-mango and black cherry-lime flavors, as per the Journal, with 133 calories in each 12-ounce serving.</p> <p>Not to be outdone, the folks at Four Loko also shared that they, too, would soon be selling a spiked, carbonated drink with an unbelievable 14 percent ABV packed in a “hint of blue [raspberry] flavor.</p> <p>“Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly,” reps for the brand declared on Twitter on Aug. 13.</p> <p>The calorie content for Four Loko’s “harder” take on the favorite drink remains unclear at this time.</p> <p><a href="https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/article/2019/how-ready-to-drink-beverages-and-packages-are-shaking-up-the-adult-beverage-market/" target="_blank"><strong>Nielsen data</strong></a> indicates that hard-seltzer sales have jumped a whopping 200 percent through the last year, and is now poised to become a $2.5 billion industry by 2021, <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/white-claw-beloved-by-bros-2019-8" target="_blank"><strong>Business Insider reports</strong></a>.</p> <p>The light, sparkling choice is a favorite with the millennial set, according to <a href="https://cbs58.com/news/hard-seltzer-brand-white-claw-surpass-nearly-all-craft-beer-brands-in-sales" target="_blank"><strong>CBS 58</strong></a>, with hard seltzers sales surpassing all craft beers in the U.S. besides MillerCoors’ Blue Moon Belgian White.</p> <p>"Everyone's trying to get healthy, everyone's trying to hit the gym, you know, and lose weight, and this is your thing right here,” Rob Strand of Milwaukee told the outlet. “If you're going to drink, drink this.”</p> <p>More on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/hard-seltzer-is-more-popular-than-ever" 