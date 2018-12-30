San Quentin escapee captured at fast-food spot, California authorities say

- California authorities on Saturday announced the apprehension of an escaped inmate who's been missing since he walked off from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week.

The suspect, Shalom Mendoza, was captured in Paso Robles, San Rafael police tweeted.

Around 12:30 p.m., the 21-year-old was “taken into custody without incident” at a fast-food restaurant; a witness spotted him at a Taco Bell and notified the authorities, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a news release.

Days earlier, on the evening of Dec. 26, the suspect was discovered to be missing during “an institutional count,” correction officials said.

“He was assigned to work outside the secured perimeter of the prison, as some inmates are, and he took advantage of an opportunity to leave,” the news release said.

