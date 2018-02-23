Tennessee woman arrested for intentionally driving vehicle into White House security barrier

- The White House was temporarily placed on lockdown after the Secret Service said a Tennessee woman struck a security barrier with her vehicle Friday.

The white van hit the barricade near the White House at 17th Street NW and E Street NW. Officials said the vehicle did not breach the barrier.

Authorities said 35-year-old Jessica Ford, of La Vergne, Tennessee, was apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers following the crash.

The Secret Service said no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident and no shots were fired.

"The Secret Service has had previous encounters with the female in the vicinity of the White House resulting in numerous arrests for a variety of criminal violations," the Secret Service said in a news release. "The female was again charged today with numerous criminal violations and transported to the Metropolitan Police Department."

Police reports from D.C. show Ford was arrested three times in 2017 in the area of the White House.

In April, police say she attempted to jump a security barrier in front of the White House. Ford pleaded guilty to an unlawful entry charge and was issued a stay-away order barring her from being near the White House.

A month later, she was arrested for trying to scale the White House and violating the stay-away order.

Then in July, she was arrested again for violating the stay-away order. She pleaded guilty to a contempt of court charge and as part of a plea agreement, the charges for the May incident were dismissed.

A judge sentenced Ford to 120 days in jail, but it was suspended on the condition that she complete a year of supervised probation.

President Donald Trump was at the White House hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when the incident took place.

Thank you to the great men and women of the United States @SecretService for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

The White House has resumed normal operations.

A group of tourists visiting Washington D.C. for the first time witnessed the crash and described the scene to FOX 5.

"I heard a dull pop and turned around to see all this smoke," said Kimberlie Flauto.

“Before the big crash, 10 to 15 minutes before, we were actually on the benches by the White House and all of a sudden, people started running up the sidewalk, through the mud and stuff, and we were actually pretty scared because we didn't know what was going on," a girl at the scene described.

According to Flauto, the Secret Service had already begun clearing out the area before the vehicle rammed into the barricade.