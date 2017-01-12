Dennis Welsh Editorial: Budget or Bust

FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh discusses Illinois' budget impasse.

Posted:Jan 12 2017 09:37PM CST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 09:42PM CST

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - FOX 32 General Manager Dennis Welsh discusses Illinois' budget impasse and more.

What do you think? We'd like to hear from you on this segment. Send an e-mail to editorial@foxchicago.com to share your thoughts on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories