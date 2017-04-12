Chicago-area schools crack down on absences

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago-area school districts are attempting to crack down on students who miss class to go on vacation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that parents removing students for vacation in Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C must alert the office ahead of time, and the absences still are considered unexcused.

Principals in Oak Park Elementary School District 97 keep track of students' missed days on a monthly basis and call home when attendance falls below 95 percent in an effort to curb absences unrelated to illness.

Michael Szopinski, principal of Young Elementary School in Homer Glen, says students will be missing out on valuable instruction time in these cases.



The efforts to discourage vacations during school time frustrate some parents as they try to balance the importance of school with time off work, peak travel prices and family bonding.