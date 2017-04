It's been 50 years since SE Hinton published 'The Outsiders' Education It's been 50 years since SE Hinton published 'The Outsiders' It was 50 years ago that S.E. Hinton published her first book, "The Outsiders."

(Fox 32 News) - It was 50 years ago that S.E. Hinton published her first book, "The Outsiders."

She had started writing it at age 15, and sold it at 17.

"I loved being able to make my own stories," she told Sylvia Perez on Good Day Chicago. "And I was mad about the social situation in my high school."

It was a novel about the gang war between the Greasers and the Socials, and was a huge hit. It's sold 15 million copies since it was published.