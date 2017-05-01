(FOX 32 News) - One Canadian mom’s email to her daughter’s school about her homework has gone viral.

Mom and blogger Bunmi Laditan from Quebec, Canada made a Facebook post last week explaining how she sent an email to her 10-year old daughter’s school notifying them that she is “done with homework”.

Laditan explains that she’s told teachers that she’s allowing her daughter Maya to reduce the amount of homework to avoid the stress and physical pain that Maya has been experiencing. She continues saying that children need downtime after school just like adults need after work.

“Is family time not important? Is time spent just being a child relaxing at home not important? Or should she become some kind of junior workaholic at 10 years old,” part of Laditan’s Facebook post reads.

“We all want our children to grow up and succeed in the world. While I believe in education, I don’t believe for one second that academics should consume a child’s life.”

The Facebook post has over 72,000 reactions and 20,000 shares.

No word on how the school responded to her email.