Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding abortion rights
Posted Jun 12 2019 07:34AM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 10:41AM CDT CHICAGO (FOX 32) - Gov. Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act on Wednesday morning, which replaces the state's abortion law with less restrictive language that gives people "a fundamental right" to make decisions about their reproductive health

The General Assembly approved the bill in late May.

After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion, Illinois appears to be answering with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure.

The House initially adopted the legislation which rescinds prohibitions on some late-term abortions and 45-year-old restrictions such as criminal charges against doctors who perform abortions, none of which has been enforced because of court orders. Chicago parents want action in response to school bullying
Posted Jun 12 2019 12:58PM CDT

Parents are urging Chicago's new mayor to investigate extreme cases of bullying in schools.

Attorney Michael Oppenheimer is representing four families that are suing Chicago Public Schools. He says an 11-year-old boy tried to kill himself in February after being bullied by students and teachers and now has severe brain damage. The boy's mother says her complaints were ignored.

Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton says the district is committed to a safe environment and that bullying allegations are taken seriously. The district's inspector general is investigating. Suburban Chicago hospital seeking new buyer, could close
Posted Jun 12 2019 12:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 12:57PM CDT

A suburban Chicago hospital that has been operating since 1905 could close by the end of the year unless a buyer is found.

MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island says pretax losses could top $10 million this year. The 314-bed hospital has roughly 800 employees but has been serving an average of less than 100 patients a day.

The hospital was formerly known as St. Francis Hospital. It's affiliated with Community Health Systems of Franklin, Tennessee. MetroSouth chief executive John Walsh says the campus might be turned into an outpatient center. The district's inspector general is investigating.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-chicago-hospital-seeking-new-buyer-could-close-1" title="Suburban Chicago hospital seeking new buyer, could close" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/06/generic-hospital-doctor_1504707813151_4099885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/06/generic-hospital-doctor_1504707813151_4099885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/06/generic-hospital-doctor_1504707813151_4099885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/06/generic-hospital-doctor_1504707813151_4099885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/09/06/generic-hospital-doctor_1504707813151_4099885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Justin Taylor / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban Chicago hospital seeking new buyer, could close</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suburban Chicago hospital that has been operating since 1905 could close by the end of the year unless a buyer is found.</p><p>MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island says pretax losses could top $10 million this year. The 314-bed hospital has roughly 800 employees but has been serving an average of less than 100 patients a day.</p><p>The hospital was formerly known as St. Francis Hospital. It's affiliated with Community Health Systems of Franklin, Tennessee. Federal prosecutors detail Chinese scholar's brutal death
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:47AM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:48AM CDT

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday shared with jurors grisly details of how they claim a former University of Illinois doctoral student kidnapped a visiting scholar from China, then brutally beat and killed her.

Opening statements began in the federal death-penalty trial of Brendt Christensen, a case that is being closely watched by Chinese students across the U.S. Christensen is accused of luring 26-gear-old Yingying Zhang into his car in June, 2017 as she headed to sign a lease off campus.

Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that Christensen took Zhang to his apartment where he raped, choked and stabbed her in his bedroom. They said Christensen later pummeled her in the head with a baseball bat in his bathroom before decapitating her. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal prosecutors detail Chinese scholar's brutal death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal prosecutors on Wednesday shared with jurors grisly details of how they claim a former University of Illinois doctoral student kidnapped a visiting scholar from China, then brutally beat and killed her.</p><p>Opening statements began in the federal death-penalty trial of Brendt Christensen, a case that is being closely watched by Chinese students across the U.S. Christensen is accused of luring 26-gear-old Yingying Zhang into his car in June, 2017 as she headed to sign a lease off campus.</p><p>Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that Christensen took Zhang to his apartment where he raped, choked and stabbed her in his bedroom. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/federal-prosecutors-detail-chinese-scholar-s-brutal-death" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Federal prosecutors detail Chinese scholar's brutal death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protective-layer-on-willis-tower-skydeck-cracks-puts-a-scare-into-visitors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/1_1560357599252_7387969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/1_1560357599252_7387969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/1_1560357599252_7387969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/1_1560357599252_7387969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/12/1_1560357599252_7387969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protective layer on Willis Tower Skydeck cracks, puts a scare into visitors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-teen-shoots-kills-victim-during-fight-over-video-game-controller" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/joe-biden-promises-to-cure-cancer-if-elected-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DoD&#x20;News&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;EJ&#x20;Hersom&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/wisconsin-dad-accused-of-killing-infant-while-being-held-by-mother-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/MILWAUKEE%20COUNTY%20SO_kenta%20evans_061219_1560348616526.jpg_7387715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> 