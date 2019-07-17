“This is an amazing event that is taking place and it’s helping to shine light on the fact that fathers are just as important to the children,” said Flowers Jr. “I’m glad Huggies has decided to display that.”
It may be the first time in history, but Huggies has no intention on letting it be the last time. Saying that the company has received a resoundingly positive response from the public, Rhode said that future packaging, from both Huggies and other companies within the industry, will hopefully continue to feature fathers.
“The launch of ‘Huggies’ Special Delivery’ is born out of the idea that parents want best for their baby without compromise. We designed this for an elevated experience for both dads and moms, and babies,” said Rhode. “Continue to be on this journey with us and continue to be inclusive.”
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:02PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:03PM CDT
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing was last seen in Arcadia Terrace on the North Side.
Oumou Bah was last seen July 9 in the 5700 block of North Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in an alert.
She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:13PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:59PM CDT
Bud Light will create a special-edition beer can just in time for people who are preparing for the Area 51 raid - if they can get 51,000 retweets on Twitter.
“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” the beer company tweeted .
It soon followed that tweet with a cheeky change in stance.
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:03PM CDT
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Sterigenics will reopen its west suburban facility after agreeing with the state to install additional equipment to capture cancer-causing gases.
The company’s Willowbrook facility, which sterilizes medical equipment, was shut down by the EPA in February after spikes of the cancer-causing gas ethylene oxide were recorded in the surrounding neighborhood.
A draft agreement with the state requires Sterigenics to install additional emission-capture equipment and to spend $300,000 in community projects designed to benefit the environment, the company said in a statement. The agreement also resolves a lawsuit filed by the state against Sterigenics, with no finding of fault and no imposition of fines.