Human trafficking suspect faces up to 648 years in prison

- The man accused of forcing multiple women into stripping and keeping them prisoner appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors announced the laundry list of charges against Kenndric Roberts. A total of 62 counts with a total maximum sentence of almost 650 years were read. Those charges include trafficking a person for labor servitude felony, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and participation in criminal street gang activity.

The investigation started March 2017 after a woman inside a home on Strauss Lane called 911, asking for help getting out. Police released the 911 call, which revealed the 20-year-old woman who asked for help wanted to leave the home but feared her "boss" would kill her. She said during the call that the other women in the home were being forced to dance for money.

Sandy Springs Police requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation's assistance in the investigation. Officers and agents ended up rescuing the eight women from the home, and Roberts was taken into custody. Police said there were expensive cars at the home, as well as an AK-47. The 6,800-square-foot house where the women were found is located in a gated community and last sold for $1.2 million.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office also alleged that Roberts was a Gangster Disciples gang member. Investigators said he required the women to get gang-related tattoos as a "sign of their loyalty."

A Sandy Springs detective previously testified the women signed contracts, had to pay for food, rent, and gas, and were told they had to give all the money they earned to Roberts.

Roberts was being held in the Fulton County Jail as of Thursday.

